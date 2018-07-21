How the Gaza crises connects Qatar, Egypt and Washington

An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2018.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
No one wants a war in Gaza. But preventing a flare up has been difficult, despite the involvement of numerous states in the region and voices in Washington.
Mohammed al-Emadi, Qatar’s senior emissary to Gaza said that he had an understanding from Jerusalem and Gaza to reduce tensions just days before sniper fire killed a soldier on Friday.
Al-Emadi, in an interview with Al-Jazeera on July 17, said that “there is an understanding between Hamas and Israel not to commit to killing from each side.” He noted that in mid-July Israel had struck 60 targets in Gaza. This was in retaliation for rocket fire. “Hamas installations and locations [were struck], but no Hamas members were killed. It is clear that Hamas evacuated their installations and Israel waited until Hamas sites were empty,” he said.
The interview sheds light on the international and regional context behind the recent deadly tensions in Gaza that has led Israel to the brink of war.
Over the last several weeks, numerous milestones, in terms of the largest number of rockets and airstrikes, have been crossed since the last war in 2014. Yet Qatar and Egypt, as well as Washington and the UN envoy Nicolay Mladanov
, have scrambled to stop a conflict, the Qatari emissary claimed. He spoke of a five year ceasefire but warned that Israel “wants to change the dynamics with Hamas.”
Since March, Hamas has been trying new techniques against Israel. It began with the ‘Great Return March’ which resulted in thousands of casualties on the Gazan side as tens of thousands of people attempted to reach the border fence and some violently assaulted it. This culminated on May 14 when dozens were killed in Gaza at the same time as the US was moving its embassy. Then Hamas launched the kite and balloon wave of fires that have harmed southern Israel.
All these actions illustrate that Hamas is weakened from years of political and military isolation. Its rockets are smaller than in the last war, starved of material after Egypt cut its tunnels to Sinai. Israel stymied its tunnel threat as well. Al-Emadi however thinks Gaza has a deterrent in its rocket arsenal, which he claims if “50 times more than what they had in 2014.”
The Qataris have been investing in Gaza heavily over the last decade, and Qatar has sought a role as a mediator. However Egypt has been playing the main role in seeking to stop tensions between Israel and Hamas, and has brokered ceasefires over the last several months. Qatar has sought to quietly compete with Egypt in this regard. Al-Emadi says that “the trust between Hamas and Egypt is lost. On the other hand, the messages we were delivering between Hamas and Israelis are the right messages. Qatar is credible with both sides.”
Meanwhile, Washington is seeking a “deal of the century”
in the West Bank and Gaza. Various parts of that deal have been leaked to the media, including suggestions of transferring four east Jerusalem neighborhoods and fanciful ideas of Egypt hosting a port in Sinai.
In mid-July the Trump administration sought to focus on Gaza again, according to a report in The Washington Post
. Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, authored an oped with Jared Kushner and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on July 19 asserting that “help is at hand for Palestinians. It’s all up to Hamas.” He tweeted in Arabic that Gaza could live in peace with its neighbors and become a tourist destination, but Hamas was preventing it from moving forward.
Although it appears that Egypt, Qatar and Washington are all waiting for an answer from Hamas the reality is that they are all pressuring Hamas and the only answer Hamas has given is to keep up its terror campaign in different forms. It doesn’t appear to indicate that it is ready to settle for any of the suggestions put forward by the regional and international players.