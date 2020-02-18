ICC chief prosecutor meets with prime minister of 'Palestine'

International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced on Tuesday that she met this week with "Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine" on the sidelines of this week's Munich Security Conference.The announcement comes at the ICC Pretrial Chamber received legal briefs from over 40 countries and NGOs last week about whether "Palestine" is a state, and whether it can refer war crimes complaints against Israelis to the ICC for a criminal probe. Bensouda also noted meetings with several other countries, including H.E. Antje Leendertse, State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of the Republic of Germany, Germany being one of the countries which supported Israel and said there is no State of Palestine for ICC purposes, as well as Human Rights Watch, which supports war crimes charges against Israel. On December 20, Bensouda announced her blockbuster decision to recognize a State of Palestine over Israeli objections as well as her desire to probe Israelis and Hamas members for a variety of alleged war crimes.If the pro-Israel groups fail to convince the ICC Pretrial Chamber to drop the case, the IDF and the Israeli settlement enterprise could be in jeopardy. Prior to Bensouda’s December 20 decision, her office had said it was also considering whether the PA might be guilty of war crimes for torture of its own people or for its so-called “pay for slay” policy.In an interview with the Post after the December 20 decision, Bensouda indicated that she was still considering the issue, but had not reached a decision. It is unclear if this issue will also come before the ICC Pretrial Chamber in the current round of legal arguments or only at a later date.