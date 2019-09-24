IDF arrests 19 Palestinians amid violent clashes in West Bank

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during an-anti Israel protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip August 23, 2019. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

The IDF arrested 19 Palestinians on Monday night as violent clashes broke out in multiple Palestinian towns.



The 19 suspects were arrested for involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances towards civilians and security forces, according to an IDF's spokesperson. The suspects were transferred for questioning.

إصابات في مواجهات مع قوات الاحتلال قرب مستوطنة "بيت إيل" اليوم نصرةً للأسرى. pic.twitter.com/CaLVCerC4C — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 23, 2019

#شاهد..تصادم آليتيْن للاحتلال خلال المواجهات العنيفة التي شهدتها مدينة حلحول شمال الخليل، الليلة الماضية. pic.twitter.com/9IXOrYFUtD — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 24, 2019

The IDF also secured the entry of about 1,200 Jewish worshipers to Joseph's Tomb overnight.While IDF soldiers were patrolling the city of Nablus, they found an IED next to the roadway. Sappers removed the device from the scene and no injuries or damage were reported.Violent clashes broke out between Palestinians and IDF soldiers throughout the West Bank on Monday afternoon and overnight, according to Palestinian media. Some of the confrontations were sparked in support of 140 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails who have been conducting a hunger strike for over two weeks, according to the Palestinian Quds news agency.The prisoners claim that the Israel Prison Service has not held up its side of an agreement reached earlier this year to end clashes within Israeli prisons, including the activation of public phones in the prisons. The prisoners also demand that cellular jamming devices be removed and that punitive measures against prisoners cease.During clashes in Halhul, a city north of Hebron, video taken by a local resident showed two IDF jeeps crashing into each other while speeding through the area.Two Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets near Joseph's Tomb, according to Quds.For the third day in a row, confrontations were reported in the town of Azzun in the northern West Bank while the IDF closed shops in the area, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency. No injuries were reported. The gate at the northern entrance to the town remains closed for the fourth day in a row, Sawa reported.

