IDF soldier convicted of killing Gaza rioter

Smoke rises as Palestinians take part in a protest marking the 71st anniversary of the ‘Nakba’ (the ‘catastrophe’ that they view as resulting from the creation of Israel in 1948) at the Israel-Gaza border fence on May 15. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

An IDF soldier was sentenced to one month in prison by a military court for the death of a Palestinian teenager during the weekly Gaza border riots last year.



The soldier, a sniper from the Givati Brigade, was convicted as part of a plea bargain after he pleaded guilty for “disobeying an order leading to a threat to life or health,” the IDF said in a statement.

On July 13th 2018, the sniper opened fire at 15 year-old Othman Helles as he was climbing the Gaza security fence during the weekly Great Return March protests, "without obtaining permission from his commanders while not following the rules of engagement or the instructions given to him earlier,” the statement continued.

As part of the plea bargain the soldier was sentenced to one month in prison-to be served by labor-as well as probation and demoted in rank to private.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that Helles was hit in the chest by an IDF sniper as he tried to climb the security fence between Israel and the Hamas-run coastal enclave.

A month after Helles was killed, Military Advocate General Sharon Afek ordered a criminal investigation into the shooting and the March 30th death of another Gazan rioter, 18 year-old Abdel Fattah Abdel Nabi, “in light of the suspicion that the shootings were not in accordance with the rules of engagement,” the IDF said at the time.

The Great Return March border protests began on March 30th 2018 with tens of thousands of people violently demonstrating along the security fence demanding an end to the 12-year long blockade every Friday.

During the demonstrations, rioters have attempted to breach the security fence and burn tires, hurl stones and marbles as well as other types of violence which include the throwing of grenades and improvised explosive devices (including military-grade explosives) towards troops. Ball bearings and other projectiles are also launched by high-velocity slingshots towards forces along the border.

IDF troops respond to the clashes with live fire, rubber bullets and other riot dispersal methods.

According to the Gaza-based al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, 211 Gazans including 46 under the age of 18 have been shot by the IDF since the demonstrations began. Over 18,000 others have been injured.

The military, which has been highly criticised for its handling of the demonstrations, says that there are strict rules of engagement for troops to open fire on the rioters with senior commanders approving every shot fired.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });