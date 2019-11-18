NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Iron Dome's success poses its own security threats - defense experts

Iron Dome's 90 percent intercept rate encourages complacency among Israeli leaders while inticing her enemies to strike harder.

Iron Dome testing (photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Iron Dome testing
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
While Israel's Iron Dome defense system has undoubtedly been a success in terms of preventing rocket fire from striking Israeli civilians and property, the system is not without its drawbacks, two defense experts have said.
400 rockets rained down on southern and central Israel again last week, but by now the Israeli response has become familiar: 90 percent of those aimed at residential areas were intercepted by Iron Dome, resulting in no loss of civilian life from the barrage.
But while the rate is undoubtedly a success in terms of defensive measures, experts have warned that the highly effective nature of the system is in danger of posing security threats of its own.
"Even though it dominates the battle space, one can argue Israel has paradoxically lost some deterrence," Jonathan Schanzer and Jacob Nagel of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies have said.
"Without Iron Dome, Israel’s enemies might settle for a few isolated barrages, knowing that anything more might elicit a decisive response from Israel," they explained.
"Instead, Israel’s enemies launch more and more rockets with the intention of overwhelming the system or at least portraying an image of victory. That said, if Hezbollah or Hamas seeks an all-out confrontation with Israel, they will fire thousands of rockets regardless of whether Israel deploys Iron Dome. Indeed, both groups did exactly that in 2006 (before Iron Dome’s invention) and 2014 (well after)."
This was the scenario that played out in May of this year, when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad attempted to challenge the Iron Dome by firing large barrages at a single point.
One such barrage saw 117 rockets launched toward Ashdod within an hour, 116 of which were intercepted by Iron Dome. But the one that got through killed 21-year-old Pinchas Menachem Prezuazaman while he was running for shelter.
The system has also had a political fallout, giving Israeli politicians more space to consider their response, potentially prolonging conflicts.
"The system raises the threshold for Israeli political leaders and military brass to launch a decisive operation, even as the volume of rocket provocations increases," Nagel and Schanzer said.
"The sense of security that Iron Dome grants Israeli officials often reduces their sense of urgency. This has led Israeli leaders to be indecisive when facing the question of whether to order ground maneuvers or other means to achieve a decisive victory.
"Nevertheless," they added, "it is hard to dispute that Iron Dome has denied Israel’s enemies their objectives."
And finally, the authors identified a psychological warfare cost.
"Israel’s enemies can repeatedly broadcast photos of their cadres firing rockets with relatively little response from the Israeli side. And when Israel does respond with lethal force, the international reaction is often harsh, with critics pointing to the efficacy of Iron Dome as a reason why Israel need not take decisive action against its enemies."
However, overall the authors said it was hard to dispute the benefits Iron Done has brought, both in economic terms by mitigating the cost of repairing damaged infrastructure, and in securing military and political objectives.
"Even if one cannot quantitatively determine all the ways Iron Dome benefits Israel, the advantages are obvious," they said. "Iron Dome is a “tie-breaker” in skirmishes of any duration. The system frustrates Israel’s foes while enabling the Israeli military to carry out precision strikes at a time and place of its choosing.
As testament to the effectiveness of Iron Dome, the US army has recently acquired two Iron Dome batteries to mitigate existing vulnerabilities, and may acquire more for the longer term, while the US Marine Corps has also expressed an interest.
And with recent updates delivering greater accuracy, Iron Dome is set to be a permanent feature of the middle eastern arms race.


Tags IDF Iron Dome israel missile defense
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by