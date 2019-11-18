Iron Dome's success poses its own security threats - defense experts

While Israel's Iron Dome defense system has undoubtedly been a success in terms of preventing rocket fire from striking Israeli civilians and property, the system is not without its drawbacks, two defense experts have said. 400 rockets rained down on southern and central Israel again last week, but by now the Israeli response has become familiar: 90 percent of those aimed at residential areas were intercepted by Iron Dome, resulting in no loss of civilian life from the barrage. But while the rate is undoubtedly a success in terms of defensive measures, experts have warned that the highly effective nature of the system is in danger of posing security threats of its own. "Even though it dominates the battle space, one can argue Israel has paradoxically lost some deterrence," Jonathan Schanzer and Jacob Nagel of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies have said. "Without Iron Dome, Israel’s enemies might settle for a few isolated barrages, knowing that anything more might elicit a decisive response from Israel," they explained. "Instead, Israel’s enemies launch more and more rockets with the intention of overwhelming the system or at least portraying an image of victory. That said, if Hezbollah or Hamas seeks an all-out confrontation with Israel, they will fire thousands of rockets regardless of whether Israel deploys Iron Dome. Indeed, both groups did exactly that in 2006 (before Iron Dome’s invention) and 2014 (well after)."This was the scenario that played out in May of this year, when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad attempted to challenge the Iron Dome by firing large barrages at a single point. One such barrage saw 117 rockets launched toward Ashdod within an hour, 116 of which were intercepted by Iron Dome. But the one that got through killed 21-year-old Pinchas Menachem Prezuazaman while he was running for shelter. The system has also had a political fallout, giving Israeli politicians more space to consider their response, potentially prolonging conflicts."The system raises the threshold for Israeli political leaders and military brass to launch a decisive operation, even as the volume of rocket provocations increases," Nagel and Schanzer said. "The sense of security that Iron Dome grants Israeli officials often reduces their sense of urgency. This has led Israeli leaders to be indecisive when facing the question of whether to order ground maneuvers or other means to achieve a decisive victory."Nevertheless," they added, "it is hard to dispute that Iron Dome has denied Israel’s enemies their objectives."And finally, the authors identified a psychological warfare cost. "Israel’s enemies can repeatedly broadcast photos of their cadres firing rockets with relatively little response from the Israeli side. And when Israel does respond with lethal force, the international reaction is often harsh, with critics pointing to the efficacy of Iron Dome as a reason why Israel need not take decisive action against its enemies."However, overall the authors said it was hard to dispute the benefits Iron Done has brought, both in economic terms by mitigating the cost of repairing damaged infrastructure, and in securing military and political objectives. "Even if one cannot quantitatively determine all the ways Iron Dome benefits Israel, the advantages are obvious," they said. "Iron Dome is a “tie-breaker” in skirmishes of any duration. The system frustrates Israel’s foes while enabling the Israeli military to carry out precision strikes at a time and place of its choosing.As testament to the effectiveness of Iron Dome, the US army has recently acquired two Iron Dome batteries to mitigate existing vulnerabilities, and may acquire more for the longer term, while the US Marine Corps has also expressed an interest. And with recent updates delivering greater accuracy, Iron Dome is set to be a permanent feature of the middle eastern arms race.