The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel: US likely to veto UNSC resolution against Trump peace plan

PA President Mahmoud Abbas will be in New York to attend that UNSC meeting, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will also be attending.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 22:14
Danny Danon and Kelly Craft shaking hands (photo credit: ISRAELI DELEGATION TO THE UN)
Danny Danon and Kelly Craft shaking hands
(photo credit: ISRAELI DELEGATION TO THE UN)
The United States is expected to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan when it comes to a vote in the next few weeks, according to Israel’s mission to the UN in New York.
The Palestinian are working to bring a resolution to the 15-member UNSC that would condemn the peace plan, the mission said adding that it expected a debate on the matter within the next ten days.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will be in New York to attend that UNSC NSC meeting, the mission said. Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will also be at the meeting. The US is one of five countries with veto power at the UNSC.
Danon is working with Craft to seek support for the plan at the UN and to prevent any protests actions by the PA.
“Abu Mazen [Abbas] has to learn that speech in New York won’t resolve the conflict between Jerusalem and Ramallah," Danon said.
“We are working [to help] the international community recognize reality. Abu Mazen is the only rejectionist of peace around the council’s table and does not intend to advance any agreement,” Danon said.


Tags Mahmoud Abbas danny danon Deal of the century Kelly Craft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by