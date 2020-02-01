Israel: US likely to veto UNSC resolution against Trump peace plan

The United States is expected to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution against US President Donald Trump’s peace plan when it comes to a vote in the next few weeks, according to Israel’s mission to the UN in New York.The Palestinian are working to bring a resolution to the 15-member UNSC that would condemn the peace plan, the mission said adding that it expected a debate on the matter within the next ten days.UNSC NSC meeting, the mission said. Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft will also be at the meeting. The US is one of five countries with veto power at the UNSC.Danon is working with Craft to seek support for the plan at the UN and to prevent any protests actions by the PA.“Abu Mazen [Abbas] has to learn that speech in New York won’t resolve the conflict between Jerusalem and Ramallah," Danon said.“We are working [to help] the international community recognize reality. Abu Mazen is the only rejectionist of peace around the council’s table and does not intend to advance any agreement,” Danon said.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will be in New York to attend that