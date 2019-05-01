'Israel's actions could lead to ruining of Eurovision' - Palestinian source

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Senior members of the Islamic Jihad's military wing believe that Israel blames the organization for firing rockets in order to harm the Islamic Jihad and prepare for a military conflict, an Islamic Jihad source told Lebanese Al-Akhbar on Wednesday.



"[The Islamic Jihad] will not renounce its activities and will continue to launch missiles if necessary," the source claimed.

"The chances of an escalation in the Gaza Strip have increased," another Palestinian source told the Al-Akhbar, according to Channel 13 News.The source claimed that the escalation might happen due to Israel's delay in carrying out the understandings with the Palestinian factions, and therefore, towards the spring and the wheat harvest, the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip will experience further arson."In the near future, pressure from the Gaza Strip will increase to the point that it might lead to the ruining of the upcoming Eurovision song contest," the source disclosed to the Lebanese daily.According to the source, the truce mediators sent many messages to the factions in Gaza in order to encourage them to prevent further conflict, but the factions still adhere to the position of giving Israel a temporary and limited time to implement the understandings.The source reported that the mediators informed the factions that Israel was not interested in creating an escalation in the near future, but that it would not stand for any rocket fire from the Gaza Strip at Israel, especially towards the central region.Meanwhile, additional Iron Dome batteries were deployed around the country on Tuesday night for fear that the Islamic Jihad would try to ruin the Eurovision event and undermine the arrangement between Israel and Hamas.

