New Palestinian song says Netanyahu is 'darkness' sending 'messengers'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A new song by the Palestinian band Alashekeen calls Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "darkness" who sends his "messengers" US President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner to do his dirty work.
The song discusses the progress of the Palestinian people "toward Palestine" and the stream of people, whether armed or not, "has been singing this revolution for years."
As the lyrics state that "the Darkness sends its messengers," clips of Netanyahu and Kushner play across the screen. Immediately after, they are contrasted with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, known as "Son of the Sun" in the song, who should "tell him," the Darkness, to leave.
"Stop trying in every way, monster with horns dragging a tail, break its horn and cut off its tale," the song continues. As these lyrics play, the clips mostly show Kushner, after which a caricature mural of Trump appears onscreen in which he wears a kippah.
The band, Alashekeen, was declared a "national institution" by Abbas in 2010. In 2011, The Jerusalem Post
reported that the band had a number of their performances broadcast, including one which anticipated the conquering of Israel through holy war.
The song from 2011 presents all of Israel as “Palestine,” mentioning the Carmel region near Haifa, and the cities of Lod, Ramle and Jerusalem as regions to be liberated: “In Ramle we are grenades... the Palestinian revolution awaits [them]... We replaced bracelets with weapons. We attacked the despicable [Zionists]. This invading enemy is on the battlefield. This is the day of consolation of jihad. Pull the trigger. We shall redeem Jerusalem, Nablus and the country.”
Abbas issued a presidential decree turning it into an official Palestinian national band.
