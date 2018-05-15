One Palestinian killed, hundreds injured in clashes along Gaza border

One Palestinian was killed and more than a hundred were injured by IDF troops along the Gaza border during the second day of clashes.



Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the fatality as 51-year-old Ahmad Gharab from the Nuseirat refugee camp who was shot and killed by IDF fire. Dozens others sustained injuries from being hit with live bullets or suffered from tear gas inhalation.





On Tuesday the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that following a oint investigation conducted by the IDF and the Shin Bet at least 24 of the 61 Palestinians killed on Monday during the violent riots were terrorists mostly belonging to Hamas and some to Palestinian Islamic Jihad.Early on Tuesday rocket sirens heard in the Eshkol regional council bordering the Gaza Strip sent residents into bomb shelters before being declared a false alarm by the IDF.According to the army there were almost no protesters visible along the fence until around 2 p.m., when buses arrived with protesters— who gathered in several spots, setting tires on fire and launching incendiary kites towards Israel. In the late afternoon IDF troops arrested several suspects who attempted to infiltrate into Israel. The suspects were arrested near the border fence and taken in for questioning.By 8 p.m. the army reported some 4,000 Palestinians violently demonstrating in five different locations along the border, throwing Molotov cocktails towards troops and burning tires.IDF troops have been on the border for the past two months but were recently boosted by additional battalions, Israeli police and border police to thwart the mass infiltrations of Palestinians that Hamas had planned.Gazans have been protesting along the border with Israel for the past six weeks as part of what organizers have called the “Great March of Return.” But the mass protests on Monday were said by the army to be unprecedented both in violence with demonstrators using grenades, incendiary kites, drones, IEDs and live fire towards IDF troops. The amount of women seen taking part in the protests with their children also surprised the army.On Tuesday the IDF released details into an attack thwarted by the army during the violent clashes along in the northern part of border of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.According to the IDF, one attack in the northern part of the Strip occurred after an intelligence alert was received that a Hamas squad was planning to place an explosive charge on the fence to allow to for a mass infiltration into Israel.Troops belonging to the IDF’s Maglan unit stationed themselves opposite the expected attack point in the northern Gaza Strip. When the squad of eight terrorists emerged from amidst the violent demonstration which was taking place two armored IDF vehicles drove over the fence and were attacked by the cell with explosives and light weapons.According to the army, the cell fired at troops from two different locations, one from a hill some 200 meters from the security fence and another point some 30 meters from the border.Troops then engaged the cell, opening fire at them from Israeli territory while a tank and IAF aircraft struck the terrorists' position. All eight terrorists were killed in the exchange of gunfire."Yesterday, during a violent riot, which included the burning of tires, throwing of pipe bombs and throwing of stones, we saw shots fired at our forces and realized that Hamas operatives were the ones who carried out the shooting. Due to this, the crowd dispersed and I gave an order to fire. The fighters were operating professionally, with great courage and precision, and prevented a significant shooting attack on our forces," a commander in the unit said.According to the army a pistol, grenade launchers, charges and preparations for opening the fence were found in the place where the firefight was.