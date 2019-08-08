Politicians call for West Bank annexation in response to terror attack

The site where the body of the slain Yeshiva student was found in Efrat. (photo credit: ARIEH SAVIR/ TPS)

Right-wing politicians and settler leader called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank settlements in response to Thursday morning's terror attack, in which 19-year-old Dvir Sorek was stabbed to death.



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein of the Likud said, “our response to the murder has to be apply sovereignty on the settlements, starting with [those in] Gush Etzion.”

Binyamin Council head Israel Ganz, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must stop speaking of applying “applying sovereignty” to Judea and Samaria and must act on those words by actually applying sovereignty to the area.The Sovereignty Movement also issued a similar call, explaining that such attacks would continue to occur as long as Judea and Samaria continue to be a lawless area that was not under “Israeli sovereignty” because the Arabs would continue to hope they could rule over the over the area.“It is either us or them! This is a 52-year battle must be decisively ended,” the movement said.Sovereignty would be that decisive action,” it said.The terror attack comes in the middle of an election campaign in which right-wing politicians are fighting for vote from a public that support the application of West Bank sovereignty, at the very least over the settlements all of which are located in Area C.Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked who heads the United Right, has said that she supports the annexation of Area C of the West Bank, speaking about it in an interview she did with The Jerusalem Post earlier this week.She made similar statements to Army Radio on Thursday morning, in the aftermath of the attack.”We have to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria. Gush Etzion is in consensus and there is no reason not to apply sovereignty there,” she said.Netanyahu during the last election promised so apply sovereignty to the settlements, but has not spoken of it during this election cycle.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });