Qasem Soleimani: Israel's insane operations will be its last attempts

Quds Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani responded to Saturday night’s Israeli air strike on Syria to avert a planned drone attack by Iranian-backed forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 23:54
1 minute read.
IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY Guards Corps commander Qassem Soleimani uses a walkie-talkie

IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY Guards Corps commander Qassem Soleimani uses a walkie-talkie at the frontlines during offensive operations against Islamic State, in Salahuddin province in 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS)

"These insane operations are absolutely last tries of the Zionist regime," wrote Quds Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani on his Twitter page on Sunday, responding to Saturday night’s Israeli air strike on Syria to avert a planned drone attack by Iranian-backed forces.

Soleimani personally oversaw the training, funding and preparation for the drone attack, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday.


According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis, the IDF was able to stop the cell and was ordered to strike Aqraba early Sunday morning after they received intelligence that the attack would happen on Sunday.

The drones, he said, were similar to the kind used by the Houthis in Yemen against Saudi Arabia. Each of the drones was capable of carrying several kilograms of explosives and was supposed to be operated by a group of Iranian pilots who arrived especially in Syria several days ago for the mission.

Manelis added that the airstrikes struck several targets in Aqraba where there was the presence of Quds Force and Shiite militia troops, equipment and Iranian missiles.

The IDF was placed on high alert ahead of a possible retaliation after IDF aircraft struck Iranian targets in Syria overnight Saturday thwarting an imminent attack by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force killing two Hezbollah militants and one Iranian.


