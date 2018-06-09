Second German intelligence report says anti-Israel boycott is antisemitic

For the second time in 30 days, a German intelligence agency said the boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting Israel is an example of contemporary antisemitism.



The Jerusalem Post reviewed a June domestic intelligence agency report from the state of Rhineland-Palatinate that stated "an actual example of antisemitic agitation from right-wing extremism is the party The Third Way via its internet call spreading a boycott of Israel."





The intelligence report wrote that the "The Third Way's slogan 'Boycott Products from Israel,' and the peculiar language of the article, betrays significant parallels to the anti-Jewish agitation of the National Socialists."The report noted that The Third Way's antisemitism includes the declaration: "Israel-Boycott: What everyone can do against the Zionist genocide."'According to the intelligence report, "The State of Israel is defamed in a [Third Way] article, among other things, as a 'Zionistic abscess in the Middle East' and as a 'Zionistic robber state' whose policies are 'criminal genocide measures of the Zionists in the Middle East."'The intelligence officials said the fascist party termed Israel's government the "Zionist terror-regime" and a "devilish genocide system."The intelligence agency copied graphics from the Third Way's website showing what purports to be an Israeli flag with a Star of David and, instead of the blue stripes, "Terror state Israel" is written. Dripping blood covers the flag. A second graphic included in the report reads "Boycott products from Israel: 729=Made in Israel." The number 729 is the product code to identify Israeli goods.The second intelligence agency classification of BDS as antisemitic could impact the legal and fundraising situation of scores of BDS organizations in Germany. For example, the Bank for Social Economy is under fire for its bank account with the hardcore BDS group Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle.The BDS organization Palestine Committee in Baden-Württemberg has an account with the partially-owned government bank Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW).The Post reported on May 31 that the intelligence agency for the German state of Baden-Württemberg referred to the boycott, divestment, sanctions (BDS) movement as a "new variation of antisemitism" in its newly-released May intelligence report.The Baden-Württemberg intelligence agency is believed to be the first domestic intelligence agency to assess BDS as antisemitic and a threat to Germany's democratic, constitutional order. Each of Germany's 16 states has a local intelligence agency that is the rough equivalent of Israel's Shin Bet.The Third Way uses the online payment service PayPal to raise funds for its activities. The Post asked PayPal if it investigated the neo-Nazi organization The Third Way and whether its account is in violation of PayPal policies and German law.A PayPal representative told the Post: "Due to customer confidentiality, we cannot comment on the details of any specific PayPal account. However, we would like to stress that PayPal has zero tolerance for the use of our secure payments platform to facilitate illegal activities."We make every effort to comply with laws and regulations around the world. Compliance with these laws is something we take very seriously. We carefully review questionable activities reported to us, and discontinue our relationship with account holders found to violate our policies."The Rhineland-Palatinate intelligence report did not limit its documentation of antisemitism to right-wing extremism. The report covered Islamic antisemitism and left-wing antisemitism. "The practice of left-wing antisemitism reveals itself predominantly in anti-Zionist and antisemitic positions."The report noted that left-wing extremists "defame Israel as an 'imperialistic power'" and "Israel's policies are criticized in sweeping and non-factual ways." Intelligence officials said left-wing antisemitism expresses itself in the denial of Israel's existence and arguing that Palestinians are the "victims of the victims."