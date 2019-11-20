Syria condemns Israeli airstrikes, claims civilians injured

The Syrian regime condemned the Israeli airstrikes that occurred Wednesday morning. SANA, the government media outlet, said that widespread strikes had affected areas around Damascus and that the government would provide assistance to those who suffered the “brutal Israeli aggression.” Damascus promised to repair the homes of those affected and posted photos of damage to civilian houses.Syria responded quickly to the airstrikes, publishing numerous photos and reports. It said that help would arrive immediately to those areas struck and that it would seek to limit the damage caused. Rescue teams had been sent to clear rubble in the area it called “Sasa.” A house in the area was destroyed and three people recovered alive from it. Ambulances and fire engines were sent to other areas. “We express the wish for a speedy recovery for them,” the government said. It also said it had suffered a wave of missile attacks and that the Syrian air defense had responded to the “heavy Israeli aggression.” Syria claims it downed most of the incoming missiles, a usual claim by the regime. “A number of civilians were injured.”A second SANA report showed civilians in a hospital and images of airstrikes. It said that the attacks began after one in the morning. A reporter filmed shrapnel that hit an area in the “suburb of Qudsaya, west of Damascus, wounding a girl.”Syrian air defense sources told Russia’s Sputnik that it had downed 11 missiles out of 18 that it had to confront. Al-Mayadeen also reported that Syria had downed many incoming missiles. Residents of Damascus reported they could see the airstrikes and active air defense.