Trump's peace team is heading back to Israel next week

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace team of Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt, Brian Hook and Avi Berkowitz will visit Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in the first week of August, in an effort to build on last month’s economic conference in Bahrain, a senior administration official told The Jerusalem Post.
According to the official, the visit is intended to finalize the economic component of the peace plan, and discuss possible resources for funding the administration’s vision. “We are trying to keep the momentum of the Bahrain workshop,” he added.
The four US envoys will discuss where the fund should be based, and support locating it in Bahrain in an effort to show that countries in the region stand behind the plan, the official said.
In recent weeks, the US has received feedback from several Middle East countries on the draft of the plan that was presented at the workshop. Now, the officials hope to finalize the plan.
