U.N.'s failure to condemn Hamas shows U.S., Israel have work ahead

U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Nikki Haley meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem, June 7, 2017.
(photo credit: U.S. EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The failure of a United Nations resolution condemning Hamas for indiscriminately firing rockets at Israel showed the limits of Israeli and American diplomacy.
While Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon praised the countries that had voted to condemn, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lambasted countries that refused to vote for the resolution, calling it a “disgraceful act of bias” against Israel, the voting pattern was itself significant. The 87 countries who voted for the resolution were mostly concentrated in Europe, the Americas and the Pacific. The US and Israel failed to gain votes in the Middle East and among most Muslim countries, despite the fact that many of these countries condemn the kind of terrorism Hamas represents.
In recent months Israel has made inroads in the region and in Africa with a high profile visit to Oman by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
and a trip by Chad’s president to Israel; Oman voted against condemning Hamas.
A map of the countries that voted against the resolution shows that in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia there is an unwillingness to vote against Hamas.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that “we can’t talk about peace in the Middle East until we can agree on a basic condemnation of Hamas and its terrorism.” The UN had a chance to do that, and it failed, she tweeted.
The unwillingness of countries to confront Hamas stems from the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s support for a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly vote for the resolution for it to pass. The PLO and the Palestinian Authority both praised the resolution’s failure, according to CNN. This is despite the fact that the Palestinian Authority has opposed Hamas and has even sought to block payments by Qatar to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip. A $15 million payment from Qatar was transferred to Gaza in the first week of December
, the second installment of a $90 million donation from the emirate.
For many decades there was an automatic block at the UN in favor of condemning Israel and supporting the Palestinians. However gaps have grown in that wall over the years, first with peace treaties between Israel and Egypt and Jordan and then with warming relations between Israel and some regional countries in the 1990s. In recent years, there has also been a growing break between many Sunni Arab states led by Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as between Saudi allies and Qatar and Turkey. Qatar and Turkey have both had closer connections to Hamas over the years. In June 2017, Saudi Arabia and its allies in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain broke relations with Qatar. Riyadh accused Qatar of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and extremism, including Hamas and Hezbollah. The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadh
even called Hamas a terrorist group in August 2017.
Many countries in the Middle East and Africa have increasingly played an important role in the fight against extremism. States like Egypt have cracked down on the Muslim Brotherhood, which has ties to Hamas. Yet when it comes condemning Hamas at the UN, these states, with backing from the Arab League and PLO, see condemning Hamas as a condemnation of Palestinians. A defeat for the Palestinians at the UN would be a major historic event.
The US resolution debated Thursday went beyond condemning Hamas. It also called on “other militant actors including Palestinian Islamic Jihad [to] cease all provocative actions and violent activity, including by using airborne incendiary devices.” Yet the US was unable to convince regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, to support the resolution. In June, Washington had also failed to add an amendment condemning Hamas to a resolution condemning Israel. The amendment got a slight majority of 62-58 with 41 abstentions but, like the December 6 vote, did not pass.
The time is not right in the region for states to begin breaking with each other on the Palestinian issue at the UN. The UAE’s The National
noted that the US resolution “is likely to add to tension over the current lack of progress towards peace between Israel and Palestinians.” However the US did make progress from its June failure with 87 in favor, 57 against and 33 abstentions.
In Africa, the condemnation of Hamas did not make many inroads. Most countries either voted against or abstained. Cape Verde, Uganda, Liberia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Rwanda and Malawi supported the resolution. Azerbaijan, which has had high level visits to and from Israel this year, voted against the resolution. India, which Netanyahu visited in January, abstained. China and Russia both voted against the resolution. Afghanistan, a key US ally, abstained.
The overall analysis of the vote shows that, while the US was able to gain support for the resolution, it has not yet made progress in the Middle East or among the Arab League and other important blocks, such as those that make up the non-aligned movement in Africa and Asia. Even US allies such as Saudi Arabia, which are ostensibly outspoken against Hamas and extremism, have not changed their stance on UN voting. Unwillingness to appear to stand with Israel is still an issue that unites countries that disagree on much else.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>