NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

Israel confirms ceasefire with Palestinian Islamic Jihad

IDF confirms that after 50 hours of an operation dubbed "Black Belt," Israel has achieved all of its objectives and Islamic Jihad has been weakened.

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
After two days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a ceasefire officially went into effect, the IDF announced on Thursday morning.
IDF Spokesman Brig.Gen. Hidai Zilberman confirmed that after 50 hours of an operation dubbed "Black Belt," achieved all of its objectives quickly and fully.
The operation, he said, was characterized by “surgical operations and surprise," as well as by cooperation between the Air Force, Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet.
"With a combination of military personnel from a variety of units who specialize in SIGINT, HUMINT, we were able to attack cells and close the circle against targets very quickly. That’s what killed 25 terrorists who were in the midst of carrying out hostile activity.
According to Zilberman, the goal of the operation was to focus all strikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) while leaving Hamas alone, differentiating between the two groups in to enable the continued stabilization of Gaza.
"The purpose of the operation was to improve the security situation in the south by weakening the PIJ and the continued promotion the stabilization process," Zilberman said. "In this operation, we struck a heavy blow to PIJ’s operational capabilities.”
However, he added, “we used only a little of the IDF capabilities - PIJ is not Hamas, nor Hezbollah nor Iran.”
The IDF Spokesman accused Bahaa Abu al-'Ata, whose targeted assassination sparked the latest round of fighting, as being the commander of PIJ in the blockaded enclave and being in direct contact with PIJ in Syria in order to carry out attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.
He was assassinated in order to "get an obstacle for stability and different diplomatic arrangements out of the way.”
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, who has been in Egypt working to restore calm, tweeted "#Egypt and the #UN worked hard to prevent the most dangerous escalation in and around #Gaza from leading to #war. The coming hours and days will be critical. ALL must show maximum restraint and do their part to prevent bloodshed. The #MiddleEast does not need more wars."

While a ceasefire went into effect, with the Homefront Command removing all restrictions on residents in the south and center of the country, “the IDF remains on high alert for many scenarios,” Zilberman said, adding that the IDF needs to remain focused on the northern front.
“We are at high readiness and preparedness on all fronts, not only in Gaza. We are facing a significant challenge against Iranian activity in a variety of arenas and not only in Syria.”
According to Zilberman, the threats posed by Iran were taken into consideration for the operation and “we took advantage of the window of opportunity in Gaza.”
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was present throughout the assessments and discussions with senior IDF officials and the security establishment regarding the operation, including the last few hours ahead of the ceasefire.
“The new rules of the game are clear: the IDF will operate with complete freedom of action, with no restrictions,” Bennett said. “A terrorist who tries to hurt the citizens of Israel will no longer be able to sleep peacefully, neither in his home nor in his bed, nor anywhere in hiding.”
Praising the IDF and the Israeli residents of the south, he urged the public to remain alert and attentive.
“At this point, it's not over yet. Only the acts in the field will determine the end.”


Tags Israel Gaza Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets Gaza-Israel ceasefire
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gil Troy Whacking Israel as a one-dimensional piñata isn’t ‘nuanced dialogue’ By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace - A personal note during the Gaza rockets By GERSHON BASKIN
Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Is continued military aid to Israel in jeopardy? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by