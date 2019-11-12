Im Tirzu calls for 'complete destruction of Hamas'

The pro-Zionist organization Im Tirtzu launched a campaign calling for complete Israeli victory over Hamas on Tuesday.



The new campaign, "The People Demand Victory," is calling on the government to restore peace to the south by "green lighting IDF operations that would lead to the complete defeat of Hamas and all other terror organizations in Gaza," said the NGO in a statement.

The NGO uploaded multiple videos and photos on their social media on Tuesday morning calling for a quick victory. Activists were also out and about hanging signs that said, "Bibi - Give Us The Order!" while the organizations university branches have started to collect food and clothes for those serving in the IDF.

"The time has come for Israel to achieve victory over Hamas and all the terror organizations in Gaza," said Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg.

"Peace is made with defeated enemies, and that's the only way to restore quiet to the south," he continued. "Today's assassination of a senior Gazan terrorist was a step in the right direction, and now we need to take the next step and defeat the terror in Gaza once and for all."The new campaign comes after more than 150 rockets were shot into Israel after the IDF killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata early Tuesday morning.Dov Trachtman, a resident of Sderot, showed support for the campaign, saying, "The primary function of the state is to provide security for its residents. This starts with defeating the terror groups in Gaza and restoring quiet to the south." Im Tirtzu was founded in 2006. It describes its aim as working to ensure the future of the Jewish nation and the State of Israel." Now, the NGO has 15 branches at universities and colleges throughout the country and runs the largest Zionist academic extra-curricular program in Israel.

