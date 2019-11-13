Islamic Jihad Secretary-General invited to Cairo for Gaza talks

Palestinian sources confirmed on Wednesday that Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah has been invited to Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on ways of achieving a restoration of calm Israel.The sources said that al-Nakhalah, who is currently based in Lebanon, is expected to arrive in Cairo in the coming hours.According to the sources, the Egyptians contacted al-Nakhalah and other PIJ officials already on Tuesday in the context of Cairo’s efforts to arrange a ceasefire with Israel.“The Egyptians are putting pressure on Palestinian Islamic Jihad to end the fighting,” the sources said, adding that Hamas has already informed Cairo that it’s not interested in an all-out war with Israel.However, another senior PIJ official, Mohammed al-Hindi, denied that a delegation from his group was already in Cairo for ceasefire talks with the Egyptians.Al-Hindi claimed that Israel has been contacting the United Nations since Tuesday in an attempt to reach a ceasefire. He denied that a PIJ delegation was expected to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday night.In Ramallah, a senior Palestinian Authority official claimed that PA President Mahmoud Abbas has asked Egypt to intervene with PIJ to end the current round of fighting. “President Abbas is making a big effort to end the [Israeli] aggression on our people in the Gaza Strip,” the official told The Jerusalem Post.Unconfirmed reports in some Palestinian media outlets predicted on Wednesday night that a ceasefire could be announced in the coming hours.As al-Nakhalah was on his way to Cairo, leaders of PIJ’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, threatened to step up rocket attacks on Israel. One PIJ spokesman, Abu Hamzah, claimed that the Israeli government was hiding from the public the names of military bases targeted by his men’s rockets in the past 24 hours.The enemy is imposing strict censorship so that settlers would not take to the streets to protest against [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his minister of war,” Abu Hamzah said.Four Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip said in a statement on Wednesday evening that they will continue the fight against Israel “until the liberation of all Palestine.”Meanwhile, Hamas, which chose not to join PIJ and other groups in firing rockets at Israel, warned that “the enemy will pay a price for its idiocy.” In a statement, Hamas also warned that it won’t allow Israel to “impose its equations and policies on the Palestinians.”