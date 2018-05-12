Kerem Shalom Crossing to be closed in light of riots

The Kerem Shalom border crossing on the Palestinian side of the Gaza Strip will be closed from Sunday, May 13 until further notice, due to the destruction and burning of it by violent rioters on Friday night, according to a statement released by the IDF spokesperson on Saturday.



The crossing has been attacked, vandalized and damaged twice as part of the recent Gaza protests. On May 4, the crossing was set ablaze by protestors. Fuel and gas pipes that serve the people of Gaza were damaged at that time.







On May 11, the crossing was once again vandalized with protestors setting fire to multiple locations along the Palestinian side.Hundreds of rioters vandalizing and setting ablaze the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom humanitarian goods crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, May 4, 2018 (Courtesy IDF Spokesperson's Unit)In light of the continuing attacks and the damage to the crossing Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman along with COGAT, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon's approved a recommendation to close the Kerem Shalom crossing. It will be opened for select humanitarian need, which will be examined on a case-by-case basis.The crossing will remain closed until the damage caused by the riots is repaired and will be dependent on situation assessment.The damage to the crossing is as follows, according to the IDF:Gas pipelines suffered damage to connection stations. The main gas line is not functioning at all and the fueling pipes sustained fire and fracture damages.The aggregate conveyor belt is not suitable for operation at all. Significant damage was caused to the entire structure. Grain conveyors, food and livestock suffered damage to electricity infrastructure.Security infrastructure, fences, light poles and cameras were also damaged in the riots.The IDF statement said, "Israel and many countries around the world work to deliver goods such as food, equipment and fuel to Gaza's citizens, initiatives which are prevented by the Hamas terror organization's actions."The statement also emphasized that "the Hamas terror organization is responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip, both above and below the ground, and will bear the consequences for its actions."