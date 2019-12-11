Anti-BDS resolution to be introduced to Austria parliament

A resolution condemning the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel is set to be introduced to the Austrian parliament, with advocates of the measure confident it will gain a majority. The motion will be submitted to the lower house of the Austrian parliament, known as the National Council, and will call on the government to combat antisemitism and anti-Zionism, and to deny funding and any form of state assistance to antisemitic organizations and organizations that promote BDS. All five parties in the National Council, including the far-right Freedom Party and the Social Democratic Party on the left, agreed on Wednesday to the text of the resolution, and it is thought that it will come to a vote in January. Since all five parties back the resolution, its passage in a vote in the lower house is expected to sail through easily.The proposed resolution states that “The National Council strongly condemns all forms of anti-Semitism, including Israel-related anti-Semitism.”The motion calls on the Austria federal government “to develop a holistic strategy” to combat antisemitism, and to “strongly condemn the BDS movement and its goals, in particular the call for a boycott of Israeli products, companies, artists, scientists or athletes.”It also requests that the federal government “not provide premises and infrastructure” to organizations that express themselves in anti-Semitic terms “or question Israel's right to exist,” and to ensure that no federal financial support goes to BDS organizations and events. "This resolution is the necessary and logical consequence of Austria’s commitment to the non-negotiable support of the state of Israel as well as the fight against all forms of Antisemitism,” said Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community of Vienna.