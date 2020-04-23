The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

German diplomat tweets to defend advocate of Holocaust trivialization/BDS

Andreas Görgen tweeted at least seven posts in favor of Achille Mbembe over the last week without links to critical texts of Mbembe alleged antisemitism and belittling of the Shoah.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
APRIL 23, 2020 15:34
The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
The Twitter application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE)
BERLIN - Germany’s foreign ministry has been plunged into a new anti-Israel row after a top diplomat posted a series of tweets in defense of an academic who supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel, and has been accused of trivializing the Holocaust. 
Andreas Görgen,the director of the foreign ministry’s department for culture and communication, tweeted an article titled “Antisemitism Accusations against Achille Mbembe : Comparing is not equating.”
Görgen tweeted at least seven posts in favor of Mbembe over the last week without links to critical texts of Mbembe alleged antisemitism and belittling of the Shoah.
The Deutschlandfunk Kultur article claims that Mbembe did not compare the former apartheid system in South Africa with the Holocaust. Antisemitism experts, however, claim Mbembe trivialized the Holocaust via his comparison.
The German government’s antisemitism commissioner Felix Klein told the news outlet WAZ that Mbembe had “questioned Israel’s right to exist and also compared South Africa’s apartheid system to the Holocaust — something that is out of the question in view of the unprecedented crimes during the Nazi era, and especially given Germany’s historical responsibility for it.”
German Jews and other experts agree with Klein’s assessment. Critics say Görgen has used his official foreign ministry Twitter feed to push articles that support Mbembe. His Twitter biography makes no reference retweeting or Tweets signifying a lack of endorsement of the content. The Jerusalem Post first identified Görgen’s stream of allegedly pro-Mbembe tweets on Tuesday.
The prominent Austrian-based foreign policy think tank mena-watch tweeted: "Why has this foreign ministry of foreign affairs been busy for days protecting Achille Mbenbe against any criticism? One cannot call it balanced if only the defenders have their say and not even a text of the critics is posted.”
Mena-watch responsed to a tweet from Görgen in which he posted an article claiming the antisemitism accusations against Mbembe are a “Sign of a witch hunt.”
Profesor Richard Landes, an internationally distinguished historian and expert on antisemitism, told the Post that "The real witch-hunt is this kind of criminally sloppy use of elisions to smear Israel and paint her as a pariah, and then an equally sloppy but opposite use of terms to clear Mbenbe of any responsibility for his own 'word crimes."'
Mbembe urges the complete “global isolation” of the Jewish state and signed a BDS boycott petition against Ben Gurion University academics.
Görgen says his twitter feed address “educational policies.”
Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the Simon Wiesenthal’s chief Nazi-hunter who oversees the organization’s Jerusalem office, told the Post that “It is incomprehensible why a high-ranking official of the foreign ministry is devoting such efforts to support a BDS advocate who compared apartheid to the Holocaust.”
The German cultural festival Ruhrtriennale  invited Mbembe to deliver the opening remarks for its summer festival. However, the supervisory board cancelled the festival yesterday due to the coronavirus crisis. Critics urged the festival to disinvite Mbembe.
Zuroff said Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas should “take the steps to send [Görgen] him home, “adding Maas needs to “draw the proper implications” and have Görgen "pack his bags."
The antisemitism expert Zuroff said Maas “apparently showed great sensitivity toward the Shoah” on Twitter and questioned how Görgen’s playing down of the Shoah meshed with Maas’s recent tweets remembering the Holocaust. Zuroff said that surely Görgen has “more important issues to deal with during the pandemic.”
The Post has sent twitter and email queries to Görgen and the German foreign ministry.
Last year, the director of the German Foreign Ministry’s representation for the Palestinian territories, Christian Clages, was revealed on Thursday to have liked scores of antisemitic tweets while using his government Twitter feed. Clages retained his job.


Tags Holocaust germany bds antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Coronavirus and the haredim - opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin The 'national emergency' behind coalition isn't coronavirus - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by