12 new UK coronavirus cases, bringing total to 35; 2 new cases in Qatar

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter that three of those testing positive were close contacts of a known case.

The two Qatari individuals were evacuated from Iran on Feb. 27 and have been under full quarantine, it said.

British health authorities said on Sunday there had been 12 new cases of coronavirus in Britain, bringing the total to 35.Six others had recently traveled from Italy, and two from Iran. One patient had no relevant travel, and authorities were investigating how they had caught the virus. Also Sunday, Qatar's health ministry announced two more cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the ministry's Twitter account.