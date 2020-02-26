16-year-old girl injured in sled accident at Mount Hermon

A 16 year-old girl was badly injured on Wednesday at the Mount Hermon ski resort when she suffered a powerful blow to the head.The girl was enjoying an extreme sled ride, but was not strapped properly to the sled, resulting in injury. She was air-lifted to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa where she is receiving medical care. She is currently on life support and is in a coma.Four workers at the sport attraction were questioned by police to find out why nobody noticed she wasn’t using the ride safely.