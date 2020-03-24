1,656 Israelis infected with coronavirus, 31 in serious condition

Some 1,656 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus as of Tuesday morning, according to the Health Ministry. Of those, 31 are in serious condition, an increase of three people from the day before.
The Health Ministry reported that the majority still have mild cases of the novel virus – 1,528 – and another 47 people are in moderate condition.
So far, one person has died from the virus. A second possible death caused by the coronavirus is currently being investigated, Israeli media reported, following the death of a man in his 60s on Monday at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv.Forty-nine people have recovered from the virus.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent seven-hours in meetings with top relevant officials to discuss a new series of restrictions that could impact the movement of the Israeli public. His office said dialogue would continue overnight and details of the new measures would be released sometime on Tuesday.On Monday,
Among the possible measures, people would only be allowed to leave their homes within a few meters. Leisure activities would only be allowed within walking distance and sporting events in general would be subject to restrictions. Existing guidelines would not change with regards to traveling to and from work, and the ability to buy food, medicine or other essential products would not be limited even after the decision is approved, the Prime Minister's Office explained.So far, more than 135,000 Israelis have spent time in quarantine. The Health Ministry said that 71,029 are in isolation now.