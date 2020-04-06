20 young adults riot after being taken into quarantine by police

The young adults did not agree to the terms of isolation, and so an alternitive method was devised to quarantine them in the southern part of Israel.

On their way, the young adults started rioting and caused damage to the bus. The police gained control of the situation, and made the decision to turn the bus around and change course back to the direction of Jerusalem.

Currently police as examining alternate isolation options that would still uphold the Health Ministry's guidelines.

In addition, investigations will be made into the damage of the bus, after the young adults finish their quarantine period.

