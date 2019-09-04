21 MP's kicked out of conservative party after Brexit vote rebellion

Following a dramatic vote in which the British Parliament chose to block a no-deal Brexit, sources in the conservative party say that all 21 of the conservative MP's who voted against the bill would be expelled from the conservative party, including the grandson of Winston Churchill, Nicholas Soames.

