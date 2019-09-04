Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

21 MP's kicked out of conservative party after Brexit vote rebellion

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 4, 2019 02:15
Following a dramatic vote in which the British Parliament chose to block a no-deal Brexit, sources in the conservative party say that all 21 of the conservative MP's who voted against the bill would be expelled from the conservative party, including the grandson of Winston Churchill, Nicholas Soames.


