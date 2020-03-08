26 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday evening that a 26th Israeli has been diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting the Spanish Island of Tenerife.The individual is from Haifa. He returned to the country on March 3 and since then has been in isolation.According to the ministry he is in stable condition.The full results of his epidemiological investigation will be made public soon. So far, only the man's flights have been published.1. Iberia flight number ib3943 from Tenerife to Madrid on 3.3.20 departure time 11:05 landing time 14:55.2. Connection flight number ib3316 of Iberia from Madrid to Tel Aviv on 3.3.20 at 17:00 at 22:45.