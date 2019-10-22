Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

3 Kfar Yasif residents arrested for weapons possession, attacking police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 18:32
Israel Police arrested three residents of the Kafr Yasif Regional Council for possessing weapons and attacking police officers, according to Maariv. 

The three suspects, aged 18, 35 and 50 were arrested after two of the suspects tried to prevent the execution of the search and were brought for questioning at a police station in Acre.


