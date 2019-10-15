3 injured by lightning strike on Zikim Beach in southern Israel

Three youth were injured after lightning struck them on the Zikim Beach in southern Israel near the northern Gaza Strip, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson.



One youth, 20, was in stable condition and conscious. A 30-year-old woman was transferred to Barzilai Hospital in serious, but stable condition. A third victim, aged 20, was transferred in critical condition to the hospital as resuscitation attempts continued, according to a MDA spokesperson.

פגיעת הברק בחוף זיקים: פעולות החייאה באחד הצעיריםhttps://t.co/pt9MgTnIbs pic.twitter.com/HPStuijsNX — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) October 15, 2019

"On the beach were two unconscious use, and one floating in and out of consciousness," said MDA paramedic Keren Salvodanik. "The MDA team that was near the scene began resuscitation attempts on the two youth who had no pulse and weren't breathing and provided treatment to the injured [youth] who was floating in and out of consciousness. As soon as we arrived, together with more MDA paramedics, we continued resuscitation attempts and treatment of the injured [youth]. The heart of one of the youth began to beat again and at the moment we are continuing resuscitation attempts on one youth and providing lifesaving medical treatment to the additional victims."According to eyewitnesses, the victims were electrocuted after lightning struck them while they were on the beach next to the lifeguard station.Rain showers are expected along with isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday stating in the afternoon, according to Mako. Flash floods could occur in the south, the Dead Sea area and Eilat. Temperatures will fall in the coming days and small rain showers are expected until Thursday afternoon.

