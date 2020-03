The delegation consists of 16 crew members on a "Ram" transport aircraft. The fighters have been in Germany lately as part of the sailing crews of the Sa'ar 6 class corvettes expected to arrive in Israel later in the year.

The soldiers will go into isolation upon their arrival as directed by the Ministry of Health. Permanent officers serving in the project will be continuing their work at a shipyard in Germany to train ships and crews

As a result of the spread of coronavirus and the preventative measure taken by Germany which included the closure of hotels, some 30 Israeli Navy combat soldiers were returned to Israeli territory on Sunday through a dedicated Air Force mission.