Nine minors are suspected of sexually assaulting a 14 year-old girl in central Israel, according to Israel Police.At the end of November, a special investigation team arrested nine minors between the ages of 15-16. The minors were residents of the Shfela Region and are suspected of sex crimes against a 14 year-old girl.The arrest of the minors was extended by a court and in the most recent hearing the minors were released to extended house arrest. The investigation is ongoing.