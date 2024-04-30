Jerusalem Post
Katz warns France: If Hezbollah doesn't withdraw, we'll occupy southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné on Tuesday that if Hezbollah does not withdraw from the Lebanese-Israeli border, Israel will occupy southern Lebanon to create a buffer zone.

"We will not accept quiet for quiet," said Katz. "We are not going back to October 6. If Hezbollah does not withdraw, we are approaching an all-out war - in that case, Israel will act against Hezbollah in all of Lebanon and occupy a large area in southern Lebanon to create a security buffer zone that will be controlled by the IDF and allow the residents of the north to return home safely."

Séjourné suggested holding a conference in Paris with the participation of Israel, Lebanon, France, and the UN to find a solution to the conflict.

