Katz warns France: If Hezbollah doesn't withdraw, we'll occupy southern Lebanon

Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné on Tuesday that if Hezbollah does not withdraw from the Lebanese-Israeli border, Israel will occupy southern Lebanon to create a buffer zone.

"We will not accept quiet for quiet," said Katz. "We are not going back to October 6. If Hezbollah does not withdraw, we are approaching an all-out war - in that case, Israel will act against Hezbollah in all of Lebanon and occupy a large area in southern Lebanon to create a security buffer zone that will be controlled by the IDF and allow the residents of the north to return home safely."

Séjourné suggested holding a conference in Paris with the participation of Israel, Lebanon, France, and the UN to find a solution to the conflict.