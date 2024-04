Israel Police held a situation assessment on Tuesday to prepare for the Lag Ba'Omer holiday at Mount Meron, noting that, due to the security situation, it may not be possible to hold the annual event with a large number of participants this year.

"We are preparing for every scenario," said Police Chief Kobi Shabtai. "The final decision on how the event will be held will be made in the coming days by the Home Front Command, together with the security officials and the political echelon."