China's Hubei Province reported 94 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total in the province to 1,068, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Wednesday, according to Reuters.Hubei is home to the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. There had been a further 1,638 cases detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 33,366.Reuters contributed to this report.