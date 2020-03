As Israel has partially shut down, thousands of Israelis have been sent on unpaid leave.The National Insurance Institute reported that 95,600 people registered between Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 8 a.m. Since the beginning of March 333,000 job-seekers have registered for financial assistance. 86% of those who applied for financial assistance were sent on unpaid leave. More than half of those applying (53%) were men.