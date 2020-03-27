10th Israeli victim of coronavirus passes away as numbers top 3,000

Two more Israelis died of the novel coronavirus overnight: a 93-year-old male who was hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center and suffered from several pre-existing conditions, and a 76-year-old woman who passed away at Beilinson medical center in Tel Aviv.On Friday morning, Israel had 3,035 people who had been diagnosed with the virus - 49 in serious condition - and the number continues to rise."We are in a situation where the number of sick is doubling every three days," said Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov on Thursday. He estimated that within a week, the country will have about 200 severely ill patients.The majority of Israelis have mild conditions: 2,838. However, 60 are moderate condition. Another 79 Israelis have recovered.On Thursday, three people died from coronavirus in the country: a 91-year-old woman who was hospitalized at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon; an 89-year-old woman had been treated at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem; and an 83-year-old man who was passed away under the care of Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak.Part of the reason for the uptick in sick people is that Israel has increased the number of people it is testing for the virus. In the last week Israel has gone from testing an average of 1,000 people per day to more than 5,000. Overall, around 6% of those screened for the novel virus have tested positive in Israel.