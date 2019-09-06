Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Air raid sirens activated in Sderot, Gaza Border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 6, 2019 23:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Air sirens were activated  in the city of Sderot, Ibim and Or HaNer in the south of the country, IDF spokesperson reported on Friday night. 

The situation is being investigated by the security forces. 
Earlier on Friday two Palestinians were killed and 76 injured during the Friday March of Return protests.  


   


Related Content

Breaking news
September 6, 2019
Netanyahu: Israel is helping defend Middle Eastern countries against Iran

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings