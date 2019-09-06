Air raid sirens activated in Sderot, Gaza Border communities

Air sirens were activated in the city of Sderot, Ibim and Or HaNer in the south of the country, IDF spokesperson reported on Friday night.



The situation is being investigated by the security forces.

Earlier on Friday two Palestinians were killed and 76 injured during the Friday March of Return protests.

