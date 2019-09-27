Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Air strikes reported near the Syrian city of Al Bukamal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 27, 2019 23:42
Several air strikes were reported on Friday evening near the Syrian city of Al Bukamal near the Iraqi border on the Euphrates River, Walla reported
 
The strike was allegedly carried out by the Iraqi Air Force and targeted ISIS. 


