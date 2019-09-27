Air strikes reported near the Syrian city of Al Bukamal

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Several air strikes were reported on Friday evening near the Syrian city of Al Bukamal near the Iraqi border on the Euphrates River, Walla reported
.
The strike was allegedly carried out by the Iraqi Air Force and targeted ISIS.
