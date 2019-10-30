Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Alexei Burkov to be extradited to U.S., not 'traded' for Naama Issachar

Naama Issachar’s lawyers said their appeal was based on “an expectation based on the principles of law and justice that this decision will not stand.”

By
October 30, 2019 20:48
1 minute read.
MK Amir Ohana

MK Amir Ohana. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Justice Minister Amir Ohana has signed off on the extradition of alleged Russian hacker Alexei Burkov to the United States, where he is wanted on charges of credit fraud, a step which could further complicate efforts for the release of Naama Issachar, the young Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia on a minor drug charge.

Burkov’s case has taken on heightened significance, after Moscow seemingly tied his case to that Issachar when it curtailed her prison privileges after Burkov’s final appeal to the Supreme Court against his extradition was rejected.

Ohana issued a statement Wednesday night saying that he had approved Burkov’s extradition, saying the decision had been made after “many in-depth deliberations conducted with various officials, including legal and diplomatic officials.”

Issachar’s lawyers said in response they would file an appeal to the High Court of Justice against Ohana’s decision, saying that Burkov’s extradition to the US could “seal her fate” in Russia and harm her rights.

Issachar’s lawyers said their appeal was based on “an expectation based on the principles of law and justice that this decision will not stand.”

Issachar, who was born in the US and has dual American-Israeli citizenship, was returning to Israel in April after a three-month trip to India, via a connecting flight though Moscow.

As she was boarding her flight to Tel Aviv, she was pulled over by Russian police who told her they had found what transpired to be just nine grams of cannabis in her checked baggage.

The cannabis was never on her person while she was in the Moscow airport but in her checked luggage and she never left the airport, or even tried to, which her lawyers said demonstrated she had no intent to “smuggle” the nine grams of cannabis into Russia.

She was nevertheless convicted earlier this month and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

Ohana himself has described Issachar’s sentence as “disproportionate,” while the terms of her incarceration are severe, including just two family visits a month, a ban on phone conversations, and a ban on her receiving kosher food.


Related Content

October 30, 2019
Judge strikes down gun laws passed after synagogue massacre

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings