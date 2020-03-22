Anti-Netanyahu protesters put black flags on key sites

The protest movement that wants to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hung black flags on symbolic sites all over the country early Sunday, in an attempt to pressure Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to not join a national unity government that would initially be led by Netanayhu.The sites included the grave of Israel's first prime minister David Ben-Gurion, a memorial to assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and memorials for military battles.The protest movement is planning a demonstration in Jerusalem on Monday, when the Knesset will be meeting and voting on forming new committees."These are difficult times for Israeli democracy," the movement said in a statement. "This is the last opportunity to revive the democracy."The movement is pushing for Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein to be ousted, as well as Netanyahu. At a virtual rally sponsored by the movement on Saturday night, former Shin-Bet chief Yuval Diskin said a fourth election during the coronavirus was preferable to Israel continuing to be led by a prime minister under indictment.