Ariel claims Bennett, Shaked lied to rabbis to gain approval for new party

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel attacked Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, claiming they lied to leading rabbis in order to receive their blessing before founding the new Hayemin Hehadash party, in an interview on Army Radio Sunday.
"They did something that should not be done," Ariel said. "The promised that they are going to bring new voters, and on those grounds the rabbis approved. But when Rabbi [Haim] Druckman heard that they are looking to recruit the heads of local Bayit Yehudi branches, he became angry."
"There is only one party to vote for," the rabbi said, according to Ariel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>