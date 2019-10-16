Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach passed away

Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach Tuesday along with his two brothers, sister and sister-in-law, passed away in his hospital bed in Barzilai Medical Center on Wednesday, the hospital reported.



“We were hanging out at an abandoned beach when lightning struck the sand and knocked us to the ground,” said Elazar Hazut of Beersheba from his hospital bed. “I ask for Israelis to pray for us.”Elhanan Hazut, who was lightly injured from the lightning, recounted the events to the Barzilai spokesperson's unit: "I remember we said we should get off the beach, my sister-in-law already turned to leave and the next thing I remember is being woken up by MDA forces, who said we are going to the hospital."



