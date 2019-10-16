Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach passed away

By ALON EINHORN
October 16, 2019 17:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Asher Hazut, 14, who was struck by lightning on Zikim beach Tuesday along with his two brothers, sister and sister-in-law, passed away in his hospital bed in Barzilai Medical Center on Wednesday, the hospital reported.

“We were hanging out at an abandoned beach when lightning struck the sand and knocked us to the ground,” said Elazar Hazut of Beersheba from his hospital bed. “I ask for Israelis to pray for us.”Elhanan Hazut, who was lightly injured from the lightning, recounted the events to the Barzilai spokesperson's unit: "I remember we said we should get off the beach, my sister-in-law already turned to leave and the next thing I remember is being woken up by MDA forces, who said we are going to the hospital."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
French foreign minister heads to Iraq Wednesday for Islamic State talks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings