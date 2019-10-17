Assad says will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of country

BEIRUT - Syria will respond to a Turkish aggression on any part of its territory with "all legitimate means" available, President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday according to state media.



The comments come after an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fend off an assault launched by Turkey on northeastern Syria last week.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });