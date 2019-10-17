Assad says will respond to Turkish aggression on any part of country

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
BEIRUT - Syria will respond to a Turkish aggression on any part of its territory with "all legitimate means" available, President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday according to state media.
The comments come after an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fend off an assault launched by Turkey on northeastern Syria last week.
