Attacks reported on Iran-backed militia bases in eastern Syria

By
September 9, 2019 02:13
 Sites belonging to Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria near the Iraq border were attacked on Sunday night, according to A-Sharq Al-Awsat.

The attacks targeted sites in Al Bukamal in eastern Syria near the Iraq border in Deir Ez Zor belonging to multiple Iranian militia, including Iraqi Hezbollah.Injuries and deaths were reported in the attacks, according to Al Arabiya.

According to Sky News Arabia, sites belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were also targeted.

According to The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, unidentified aircraft targeted the sites.


