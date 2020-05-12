Attempted stabbing attack at Qalandiya in Jerusalem

An attempted stabbing attack was reported at the Qalandiya crossing in northern Jerusalem on Tuesday. The suspect was shot after jumping out of a truck and trying to carry out a stabbing attack, according to Channel 12. No injuries were reported in the incident otherwise.According to Israel Police, the suspect approached a security officer at the crossing while holding a sharp object and attempted to stab the officer. The officer saw the suspect coming and shot him.Video from the scene showed the suspect lying on the ground. A Magen David Adom team transferred him from the scene in serious condition.