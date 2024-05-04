Gantz: Outline for hostage deal yet to be received, urges against political hysteria

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, cautioned against "hysteria" surrounding a possible hostage deal on Saturday.

Gantz, in his statement, said, "An answer to the outline of the deal has not yet been received. When it is received, the war cabinet will convene and discuss it. Until then, I suggest to all "political elements" and all decision-makers to wait for official updates, behave calmly, and not go into hysteria for political reasons."

This is a developing story.