Australia to join U.S.-led defense effort in Strait of Hormuz

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 04:25
Australia has agreed to a request from the United States to join a coalition of countries protecting oil tankers and cargo ships from threats posed by Iran in the Straits of Hormuz, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

"This destabilizing behavior is a threat to Australia's interests in the region," Morrison told a news conference.

"The government has decided that it is in Australia's national interest to work with our international partners to contribute. Our contribution will be limited in scope and it will be time-bound," he said

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Canberra would send frigates and surveillance aircraft to the region.


