Ayman Odeh: With camera bill, Netanyahu aims to suppress Arab vote

Joint (Arab) List leader Ayman Odeh said on Sunday that Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to do anything to create panic among Likud voters and to suppress the vote of Arab-Israeli citizens.



Commenting on a bill that mandates placing cameras in polling places, Odeh further stated that the prime minister is not really interested in passing the law, but rather to have it blocked."He is preparing the ground for election day so that he can declare that 'Arabs steal our elections!' which will also be the basis for challenging the results when he loses," Odeh also said.



"The Likud will continue to lie to the public - we will go out and vote," he concluded.



