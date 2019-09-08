Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ayman Odeh: With camera bill, Netanyahu aims to suppress Arab vote

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 8, 2019 12:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Joint (Arab) List leader Ayman Odeh said on Sunday that Benjamin Netanyahu is ready to do anything to create panic among Likud voters and to suppress the vote of Arab-Israeli citizens.

Commenting on a bill that mandates placing cameras in polling places, Odeh further stated that the prime minister is not really interested in passing the law, but rather to have it blocked."He is preparing the ground for election day so that he can declare that 'Arabs steal our elections!' which will also be the basis for challenging the results when he loses," Odeh also said.

"The Likud will continue to lie to the public - we will go out and vote," he concluded.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 8, 2019
Syria says joint U.S.-Turkish patrols violate country's sovereignty

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings