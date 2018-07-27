BREAKING: 31-year-old terror victim from Adam died

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
One of the three victims from a terror attack that took place on Thursday evening has died from wounds while being treated Hadassah Hospital.
Three Israelis were stabbed after a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated the West Bank settlement of Adam, located just outside of Jerusalem.
According to Hadassah hospital, the 31-year old arrived in critical condition with severe wounds and died after being treated in the emergency room for several hours following the attack.
Two of the victims were taken to Jerusalem Hadassah Medical Center at Mt. Scopus.
A third victim who was in moderate condition was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report