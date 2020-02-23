Baby locked in vehicle rescued by Israeli police

Israeli policeman rescued a baby locked in a vehicle in the city of Temra.According to the baby's mother, after opening her two-year-old baby's vehicle door, she placed her keys in the baby's car seat, so she could undo his car seat straps. For unclear reasons, she shut the vehicle door momentarily. During this time the vehicle doors locked, and the baby was then locked inside alone.The police who arrived at the scene were able to remove the vehicle door window pane, without smashing it, and opened the door to rescue the baby